Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,050.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.9 %

CMG stock opened at $1,606.91 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,547.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 42.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

