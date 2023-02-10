Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Acquires $421,398.72 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cimpress Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $70.34.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cimpress by 67.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 437,814 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 194.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 238.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cimpress

Several research firms recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

