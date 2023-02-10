Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Sells $1,680,801.71 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $107.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $49,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

