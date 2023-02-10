Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Sells $1,680,801.71 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $107.63.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
