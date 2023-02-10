Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.62 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

