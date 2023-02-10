Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 45,252 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $876,531.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at $171,002,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 342,621 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $6,735,928.86.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -970.00 and a beta of 0.46.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

