Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,382 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 198,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

CLF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

