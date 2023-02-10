CMS Energy’s (CMS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

