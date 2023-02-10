CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Gap Down to $25.44

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $24.80. CNO Financial Group shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 74,807 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also

