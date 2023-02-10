Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 178,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 817,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $26.71 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

