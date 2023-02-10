Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 988,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 538,774 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $28.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,435.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading

