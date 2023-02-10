Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 988,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 538,774 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $28.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.