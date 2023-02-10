Columbia Asset Management Purchases 83,460 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,943.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.