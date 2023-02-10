Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Down to $45.71

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.71, but opened at $44.00. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 115,339 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

