Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $829,475.04 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 33,126 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $829,475.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,431.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steffan Tomlinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Steffan Tomlinson sold 227,877 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $5,831,372.43.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $282,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

