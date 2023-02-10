Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) PT Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
