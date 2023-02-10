Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) PT Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.