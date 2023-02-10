Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

CLB opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

