Costello Asset Management INC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,146.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 183,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 174,678 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,964.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 89,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,943.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 87,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.