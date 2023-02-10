Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $445.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.14). Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVLG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

