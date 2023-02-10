Cowen Boosts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $100.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INCY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Incyte Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

