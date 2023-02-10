Cowen Raises NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $27.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE NOV opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. NOV has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $776,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 56.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after acquiring an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

