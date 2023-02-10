Craig Hallum Increases LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $34.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

