Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo Sells 8,263 Shares

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crane Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.