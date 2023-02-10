Creative Planning Sells 5,680 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gevo were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 186,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Gevo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gevo Stock Performance

In other Gevo news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gevo news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $33,407.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at $415,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,590 shares of company stock valued at $120,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 13,031.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

