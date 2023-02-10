Creative Planning Takes Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.75 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,688,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,364.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 108,455 shares of company stock worth $74,003. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

