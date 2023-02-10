Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $32.50. Criteo shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 68,900 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $52,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $511,879. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Criteo by 132.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Criteo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170,968 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

