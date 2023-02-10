Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 79.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $979,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

