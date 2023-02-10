CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of CBAY opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company has a market cap of $715.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

