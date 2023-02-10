Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ashley Zickefoose acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $103,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,830.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

