Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 10,433 shares.The stock last traded at $188.00 and had previously closed at $188.59.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average of $178.83. The company has a market capitalization of $555.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
