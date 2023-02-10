Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Peter C. Gotcher Sells 6,288 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $533,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

