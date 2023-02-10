Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP John D. Couling Sells 50,000 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DLB opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 397,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,504,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

