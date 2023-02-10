DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
