DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

