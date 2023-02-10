Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,705 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after acquiring an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after buying an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Stock Up 0.1 %

Ebix stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.38. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

