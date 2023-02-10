Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $91.18, but opened at $88.12. Emerson Electric shares last traded at $86.86, with a volume of 613,299 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.