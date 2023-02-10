Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Raised to $68.00 at HC Wainwright

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

