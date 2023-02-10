Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energizer were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 312.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENR stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -35.19%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

