Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.56. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.