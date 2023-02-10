Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.
ENPH opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.56. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
