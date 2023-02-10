Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $257.00 at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $251.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

ENPH opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

