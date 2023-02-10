Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $257.00 at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $251.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.
ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.2 %
ENPH opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.