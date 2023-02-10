Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Equillium Stock Down 10.5 %
NASDAQ:EQ opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Equillium has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.21.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
