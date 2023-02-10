Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Equillium Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Equillium has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

About Equillium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

