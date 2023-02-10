Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.62 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $834.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.69 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $43.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $744.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $735.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

