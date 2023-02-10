ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,904 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 182,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJ opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

