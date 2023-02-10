FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 369.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 67.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 250.58% and a negative net margin of 294.16%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.