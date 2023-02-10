FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.65. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.07%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

