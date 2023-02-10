First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBI opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $235.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $187,835.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,879,531.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

