First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,487 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 361,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,729,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 91,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

HRTX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.55% and a negative return on equity of 848.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.