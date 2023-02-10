First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Farfetch by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after buying an additional 4,237,536 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 605,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,995.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

