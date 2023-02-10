First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,170 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $20.56 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

