First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 654 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $48.82.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.