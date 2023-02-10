First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.