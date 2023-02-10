First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 19,426.59% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.